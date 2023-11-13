Again under the direction of Damien Leone, Terrifier 3 opens in theaters on October 25, 2024.

In view of the great success achieved with Terrifier 2, Damien Leone has gotten down to work and is already warming up with his next movieTerrifier 3.

To whet the appetites of horror fans, the first trailer of Terrifier 3which you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

SantArt the Clown returns home for Christmas

Not much is known about this new installment, except for the fact that Its plot takes place in the middle of the Christmas season. and we will see how the white snow is going to turn red because of the blood of all the victims that the deranged man is going to claim Art the Clown.

“In the third installment of Damien Leone’s hit horror film, Art the Clown will unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully fall asleep on Christmas Eve,” the film’s description details.

This brief preview already lets us see that things are going to become much more violent than what we saw in previous installments (and that’s saying something), where Nothing and no one will be safe from the threat of a Christmas Art the Clown willing to disturb the peace of the citizens..

The cast of Terrifier 3 once again features the return of David Howard Thornton (Stream, The Mean One) in the role of the ruthless Art the Clown willing to be even more terrifying and macabre if possible.

Apart from Thornton, at the moment only the return of Lauren LaVera (The Fetus, Chestnut), actress who played Sienna Shaw in the previous installment of the franchise.

Produced by The Coven, Terrifier 3 opens in movie theaters in the United States on October 25, 2024. What did you think of the movie trailer? Share your impressions in our comments section.

