Disney shows us the trailer for Inside Out 2 and presents a new emotion, but they promise there will be many more.

Get ready for an exciting journey! Disney and Pixar have unleashed the first trailer and poster for the highly anticipated Inside Out 2, and the surprises and thrills are about to take over the screen. In addition to the introduction of Anxiety, we also know juicy details about the cast and plot changes!

In the next chapter of the emotions inside Riley’s head, we’ll meet the fearless Anxiety, played by the talented Maya Hawke! Inside Out 2 director Kelsey Mann promises that Anxiety won’t just be a supporting character, but that she will shake things up in an exciting and unexpected way. “Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, may be new to the team, but she’s not really the type to stay in the background. That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what happens inside our minds.” Kelsey Mann said.

Here we leave you the trailer.

Synopsis of the film:

“Inside Out 2 takes us back into the mind of newly formed teenager, Riley, as Headquarters undergoes an unexpected demolition to make way for something completely new: new emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, veterans in leading the operation, face an unexpected challenge with the arrival of anxiety. And the best? She seems like she is not alone.”

The all-star cast includes Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear and Liza Lapira as Disgust.

Inside Out 2

But here comes the game changer: Bill Hader will not be returning as Fear, and Mindy Kaling will no longer play Disgust. Adjustments have been made to the cast since the original film, and the results promise to be as exciting as the trailer itself!

Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 will hit theaters on June 14, 2024. Get ready for a rollercoaster of unforgettable emotions and surprises!