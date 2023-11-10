Directed by Kelsey Mann, Inside Out 2 opens in theaters in Spain in the summer of 2024.

Inside Out 2, the sequel to one of the best, hits theaters next summer. films animation Pixar and Disney whose plot focuses on the mood swings of adolescence.

To whet your appetite, Disney has launched the first trailer of Reverse 2which you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

New emotions arrive in Inside Out 2 (Inside Out 2)

The first installment introduces us to the young Riley and the feelings he experiences from birth until his adolescence begins, emotions controlled by HappinessSadness, Anger, Disgust and Fear.

At first Riley’s life is marked by Joy, but as she grows she is affected by other emotions. At the beginning of adolescence, she is Sadness who begins to set the guidelines for the young woman, which causes Alegría to argue with her and accidentally become involved in an adventure that turns Riley’s world upside down..

In this new film we see how Young Riley has just turned 13 and with her come new emotions that promise to upset both the young woman and Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust and Fear.

For now this preview has shown a first look at Anxietya recurring emotion among teenagers (and not so teenagers) to which Maya Hawke lends her voice and which will have a lot of importance in the film.

“Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke in the original version, is new to the team, but she’s not one to take a backseat. That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what’s going on inside all of our minds,” explains its director, Kelsey Mann.

Although the original voices feature the return of Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, and Lewis Black as Anger, Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling will not be back as Fear and Loathingthey are replaced by Tony Hale and Liza Lapira instead.

Inside Out 2 opens in cinemas in Spain in the summer of 2024. What did you think of this first trailer for the film? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.