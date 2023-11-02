loading…

A queue of Egyptian ambulances prepares to carry injured victims of the Gaza Strip conflict at the Rafah crossing. Photo/Al Arabiya

RAFAH – Ambulances that transport residents Palestine the wounded out of Gaza Strip to get emergency medical treatment from Egypt on Wednesday local time. Meanwhile, hundreds of foreign passport holders also began leaving the region hit by three weeks of war with Israel.

The first-ever evacuation of people seeking safety from the war-torn Gaza Strip provides a glimmer of hope in a grim humanitarian crisis, with 8,796 people killed in Israeli bombardment, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

AFP journalists saw a line of 40 white ambulances streaming through the Rafah border crossing, as crowds of foreign families and dual nationals gathered nearby, hoping to escape the disastrous conditions in Gaza.

At least two children were seen in the ambulance, one of them with a large bandage wrapped around his stomach, as medics examined the injured and transferred them to stretchers.

Jordanian citizen Saleh Hussein said he received news at midnight that he was on the list for evacuation.



Photo/CNN

“We face many problems in Gaza, the smallest of which are water shortages and electricity cuts. There were bigger problems like bombing. We are afraid. “Many families have become martyrs,” he told AFP as quoted by Al Arabiya, Thursday (2/11/2023).

AFPTV images showed entire families, struggling to carry their belongings, rushing through heavily guarded crossings into Egypt, which is expected to receive at least 400 foreign passport holders and 90 of the most seriously injured and sick.

“The first group consisting mainly of women and children arrived in Egypt,” an official told AFP on condition of anonymity, as TV footage showed parents in pushchairs and elderly people getting off buses.