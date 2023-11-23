Let’s be honest: so far, Volkswagen’s electric ID. models have not achieved their goal. The efficiency is questionable, the styling relatively bland and we wonder if we can ever talk about the disastrous ergonomics without our blood boiling.

MEA culpa

However, it seems that the cause of most of our grievances is Volkswagen’s impatience. The launch of the ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5 seems to have been rushed through, without the engineers and development teams having time to fine-tune the final details.

For this new ID.7 it is a completely different story. The German teams seem to have been allowed to take their time. Wolfsburg weren’t about to make the same mistake twice – well, four times to be precise.

Technological refresher

You will immediately notice this from the technology of this ID.7. This introduces a completely new generation of electric motor that increases performance and improves efficiency. That engine is still located on the rear axle and produces 286 hp instead of the previous 204 hp, but above all offers a good dose of extra torque (545 Nm in total).

Volkswagen proudly claims a range of more than 700 kilometers. We will have to be patient for this because the new 85 kWh battery that should make this possible will not arrive until next year. For the time being, under the bottom of the ID.7 Pro you will find the same 77 kWh (net) as the other models in the German electric family. In combination with improved battery management, the entry-level model of the ID.7 Pro has a maximum range of 618 kilometers (WLTP). Charging has also been improved: the on-board charger now has a capacity of 11 kW and the maximum fast charging capacity is 175 kW. In other words: the battery goes from 10% to 80% in 28 minutes.

Totally ID.

So technology has taken a big step forward. Yet the aesthetics of the new ID.7 follow the same lines as the rest of the family, because the newcomer must still fit within Volkswagen’s ID range. So we find the same rounded shapes, the same glasses-shaped light signature and the chrome insert that emphasizes the roofline just like on the ID.5. Admittedly, it is a matter of taste, but this ID.7 looks rather subdued, not to say boring.

This lack of frills benefits the aerodynamics of the car. The teams in Wolfsburg have therefore mainly focused on the aerodynamics of the car, which gives it a drag coefficient of only 0.23 – one of the best in its category. For the rest, this large sedan with a length of 4.96 meters has a nice long wheelbase of 2.97 meters, 20 centimeters longer than that of the ID.4 and -5.

Quality on top

Inside, however, the ID.7 stands out from its siblings as a more mature product. Many of the childhood mistakes have been made up for: the finish is back to the expected level, with pleasantly soft plastics and impeccable assembly. Ergonomics have also made a huge leap forward, but there was also a lot of work to be done. Infotainment is now available via a 15-inch touchscreen and even the famous caress strip under the screen, which controls volume and temperature, is now illuminated!

That said, there are still touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel and for the lights and you have to make do with two buttons for your four windows. In short, it’s better… but still not ideal. Otherwise, the ID.7 uses its electric platform to offer plenty of storage space, very good seating space and a large luggage compartment of 532 liters. Yes: it is smaller than the Passat, but in the form of the ID.7 Tourer, this EV will also soon have a break!

Business Class

Volkswagen has therefore taken its time to develop the ID.7, and it has paid off. In this way, it not only deserves the title of ‘flagship’ of the ID. range, but also of the entire Volkswagen range. We were also pleasantly surprised by its sound insulation, which made this EV a whisper-quiet experience, and its plush comfort.

Of course, this was partly due to the fact that our test model was equipped with the adaptive suspension. Without selecting a specific mode – Comfort mode is the start-up mode – the ID.7 brilliantly filters out the roughness of the road and cradles its passengers by floating with a certain grace. We find it quite pleasant, but the floating effect sometimes borders on the cartoonish. In sport mode and on winding roads, the ID.7 remains neutral, despite its rear-wheel drive.

700 real kilometers?

Since the model with the large battery will not arrive until next year, we have selected an ID.7 with the 77 kWh battery for the time being. On paper it has a range of 618 kilometers with an average consumption of 14.7 kWh/100 km. With a mix of quiet and smooth driving, our test resulted in an average of 20.1 kWh/100 km. That is more than we had hoped, but during such a first test we of course have to press the power pedal a little deeper every now and then. In the city, the thirst of this big VW was around 15.0 kWh/100 km. With a more flexible driving style, the range should be around 480 kilometers.

However, due to its status, the ID.7 is not a cheap EV. With a starting price of 66,340 euros, it costs 10,000 euros more than an ID.4 and positions itself above, say, the BMW i4, BYD Seal and Polestar 2. That said, it offers much more interior space and Volkswagen has added a very generous standard equipment added.

Conclusion

With its comfortable comfort, solid chassis and generous equipment, the new Volkswagen ID.7 shows what a comfortable and refined electric sedan is all about. But above all, he shows what the Wolfsburg teams can do if they take their time…

Basic model price

€ 66 340.00