The friendly match against Juve Stabia which kicked off Spalletti’s historic year was replicated to kick off the Mazzarri era, which today also saw the Nigerian striker

More superstition than anything else: not a friendly match or even a real joint training session, but an opponent – Juve Stabia – who last year brought Luciano Spalletti well at the start of the season and now we hope will have best christened the new cycle by Walter Mazzarri. First tests of 4-3-3 today in Castelvolturno for the Tuscan coach who also met Victor Osimhen, who returned to the sports center after an absence due to fever. Thus, a series of matches took place on a reduced pitch to the point that we cannot even speak of a real final result but Walter certainly kept his word given to De Laurentiis and lined up Napoli according to the dictates of Spalletti’s memory. .

many absent

Of course, thanks to the absence of many internationals and some significant injuries (see Mario Rui), we cannot even speak of an embryonic version of what will be the team we will see on the pitch against Atalanta but the tactical idea is to retrace what we saw with Lucianone on the bench. Of course, it will take time to oil the mechanisms and put things back in order but the first Mazzarri seemed convinced and determined as he once was and – indeed – also superstitious, which in these parts doesn’t hurt. Juve Stabia, on stage in Castelvolturno (as well as at Maradona) also last season, even took a shower in the same hotel – outside the sports center – that hosted the “wasps” a year ago. In short, everything seems to have to “copy and paste” what happened in the Spalletti management. For now, however, they are only evidence of the real Naples interspersed with a lot of amarcord because Mazzarri has also already made it clear that he is strongly linked to men and places from his Neapolitan past. In short, he turns back time and starts again. The 4-3-3 as a basis and an opponent immediately on the ball to the delight of Mazzarri given that Juve Stabia are leaders in group C of Serie C and are awaiting the derby with Sorrento on Sunday. High pace and intensity were also seen due to the small size of the field during the various “halfs”: all useful notions for Mazzarri and for the near future.