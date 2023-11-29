Warner Bros. Pictures

Timothée Chalamet’s new film, a revision of the Willy Wonka classic, already has its first reactions from critics.

The first reviews of Wonka, Timothée Chalamet’s film, have come to light. The film, scheduled to premiere on December 6, is a revision of the classic master chocolatier. A Christmas movie that will delight all lovers of this holiday. Directed by Paul King based on the character created by Roald Dahl, the film also features actors such as Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant, among many others. But the great protagonist is the Dune actor.

Now that the Wonka’s first reactions, it’s time to review them and reach a conclusion. Is Timothée Chalamet’s film worth seeing? Or are we left with Johnny Depp’s version in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)? Of course, Tim Burton set the bar very high with that film. A film that, over the years, has become a cult classic. Let’s see what US film critics say about this new audiovisual proposal!

The specialized press applauds this Christmas premiere

Warner Bros. PicturesCollider. “Wonka is a super charming delight. A truly sweet movie. And with a strong and very effective dose of sincerity.”Variety. “Wonka is a visual delight. A round of applause for Nathan Crowley. His construction of his world is fantastic in every way.”Forbes. “The script by Paul King and Simon Farnaby is witty and agile.”Next Best Picture. “Timothée Chalamet is really great here, offering a fresh new interpretation of Willy Wonka that continues to honor what has come before. And succeeding as a comedian and performer.”We Live Entertainment. “Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka is harmless. It has winning elements in a rather bland attempt to replicate the spirit of Dahl. And while I was always going to have nostalgia games by default, I wish they weren’t used as a shortcut for key emotional hits.”

Fuente: Rotten Tomatoes