We can now read what those who have seen Napoleon, the Ridley Scott film starring Joaquin Phoenix, think.

Are we facing the movie of the year? Or does it not meet the expectations generated? Let’s review some reviews to find out what we will find when Napoleon hits theaters.

On Rottentomatoes it debuted with 78%, which is a great score, although I honestly expected more. Even so, it is surely one of the great cinematographic events of 2023 that I do not plan to miss on the biggest screen possible.

First reviews.

Napoleon suffers from the same problem as its protagonist: the film’s ambitions are bigger than people demand, while Ridley Scott bites off more than he can handle.

This is truly brave cinematography.

This is a historical epic that constantly looks for subtle ways to undermine historical epics.

For all its power, atmosphere, and solidly choreographed combat, this is a drawn-out historical tapestry, too long to remain compelling, particularly when its focus strays from the central couple.

The captivating power of Joaquin Phoenix’s performance, delivered in his American vernacular, is that he floats in a gray zone, restless and furtive between imperious outbursts, wounded vulnerability and mischievous charm.

Joaquin Phoenix

As Joaquin Phoenix howls, scowls, and hacks his way through Napoleon, you really get the feeling that Ridley Scott has already had his cake.

While far from picture perfect, Napoleon is an epic worthy of the big screen experience. The valleys stretch far and wide, but the peaks are enough to deny the rhythm. Vanessa Kirby’s performance alone makes Napoleon a viewing priority.

Napoleon demonstrates how ruthless and undeniably important the main character is, but this alone does not make for an entertaining epic. The battles have significant scope. However, the chemistry between the artists is very poor.

The running time doesn’t exactly fly by, and one shudders to think how a two-hour longer director’s cut will help that, but Napoleon, like its subject, arrives at its destination stealthily.

In epic terms, Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix teamed up to much greater effect in the wonderful Gladiator, 23 years ago. For me, although marginal, this one gets the nod.

Phoenix is ​​committed to depicting Napoleon as a petulant, tantrum-throwing child… The film delights in undercutting Bonaparte’s bravado at every turn.

A portrait of ambition that makes greatness seem like the worst thing a person can aspire to. While he’s not on the same level as some of Scott’s all-time greats, Napoleon is nonetheless an intriguing experiment in storytelling.

The film premieres on November 24, 2023.