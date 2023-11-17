Godzilla Minus One

The movie Godzilla Minus One made in Japan receives 100% positive reviews. Let’s find out why.

Debuting with a 100% on RottenTomatoes is not easy, but this achievement has been achieved by Godzilla Minus One, the film ‘made in Japan’ of the famous movie monster. Therefore, it is interesting to know what they are saying about this story that will premiere on December 1, 2023.

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, it will show us how a desolate Japan that has just emerged from World War II must face the atomic monster.

Godzilla Minus One (Japan)

First reviews.

A heartwarming, spectacle-filled blockbuster, Godzilla: Minus One takes the king of the monsters back to his roots in post-World War II Japan. The story is character-driven, but the monster scenes are exciting and effective. It returns the titular beast to its roots as a metaphor for the anxiety and pain of post-war Japan, and in the process offers a moving spectacle that It also contains a palpable emotional current. It is just the film we need for the complicated and sometimes desperate times in which we live. The story reminds its audience that there is always hope as long as you are willing to fight for a better tomorrow. The result is the best Godzilla movie since the original 1954 film thanks to the compelling story, Godzilla doing what Godzilla does best, a cast wonderful and stunning cinematography.Having to follow up 2016’s excellent Shin Godzilla, Godzilla Minus One now finds itself in the position of having to maintain the good faith of the original studio’s investment with this giant cinematic monster. Fortunately, this film is a marvel and then some. Visually, it evokes the original film more than any Godzilla film since the 1950s. But by setting itself in the past it avoids addressing contemporary issues, more content being an entertaining ride.

