We already know what those who have seen Wish, Disney’s new animation bet, think.

After several flops, it’s clear that Disney needs a new blockbuster movie, and it looks like Wish can deliver. Since the first reactions are quite positive.

The film transports us to a magical world where you can make wishes, but that place is controlled by an evil character and the protagonist, helped by a star and a goat, must face him. In the original version, Wish features actors such as Evan Peters, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk and Ariana DeBose.

Wish is actually a celebration of 100 years of Disney! Asha and the gang are a brilliant and surprising addition to the roster of Disney characters. Arianna and Chris give excellent performances. I love Star and Valentino. The animation is so beautiful.

She is CHARMING AND DAZZLING. A very magical and inspiring fairy tale and heroine for a new generation. I was captivated by the animation and musical splendor that brilliantly combines classical and modern techniques. Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine shine.

Combining next-generation technology with timeless storytelling, Wish is like nothing you’ve seen before and feels exactly like your favorite Disney animated film, whatever it may be. A celebration of hope, community, self-actualization and 100 years of Disney magic. I loved.

Featuring a super-catchy soundtrack by Julia Michaels, it’s both an homage to the history of Disney animation and a groundbreaking, inspired story about the power of courage and community.

It’s pure heart. You can really feel the care that went into celebrating Disney’s 100th birthday. The songs are great, which is always my main concern. Ariana DeBose sounds incredible, Chris Pine oozes villainous charm, and Alan Tudyk is hilarious. But Star is the star!

Disney’s Wish is PURE MAGIC! The PERFECT way to celebrate 100 years! Asha is adorable, Magnificent is the villain you’ll LOVE to HATE, Star and Valentino are adorable sidekicks, while Asha’s friends provide the comedy! A wonderful story of hope with catchy music and many hidden details.

The movie Wish will be released on November 24, 2023. Are you looking forward to seeing it in theaters? Or will you wait for it to come out on the Disney Plus streaming platform? Leave us your comments.