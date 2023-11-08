We compile some online reactions from those who have already seen the movie The Marvels.

After a lot of negative information with filming problems, a large budget and the confirmation that it is the shortest film in the MCU, The Marvels is now arriving in theaters. But… Is it good or bad? We’ll have to go to the movies to find out. While we can read some reactions, which are positive.

First reactions.

I’m surprised by how accessible The Marvels is, even when it has to pick up threads from multiple shows. My audience audibly reacted to things I saw on Disney Plus months ago, and it was great. The MCU needs to learn the right lessons from that connectivity going forward.

I hope against hope that it becomes a sleeper hit, because it deserves a lot more credit than it’s getting. If you’re already dissing this movie before even seeing it, or suddenly only care about the potential cameos, that’s depressing.

Look, it’s no more halfway than most phases 4 and 5 of the MCU. The cast is great. The tangle mechanics are impressive and fun, but the story and character development are confusing and half-baked, as is the third act battle. The ending and credits scenes are brutal.

The Marvels is a good entry into the MCU. Carol, Kamala and Monica are really great, especially together in very creative action scenes! The first 25 minutes really rocked, exciting MCU stuff at the end. The villain is forgettable. The visual effects vary, both good and bad. Some silly scenes didn’t work.

It is very entertaining! The switch between the leads worked quite well during the action scenes, making the fight much more fun! I’m glad the kittens play a bigger role this time. Cat lovers will be happy. Kamala and her family are still scene stealers.

It worked for me. Avengers team movie packs with laughs, cats, furballs and musical sequences. Much more episodic than a cinematic effort, but I think that’s its biggest strength. Excellent post-credits. I loved my trio of protagonists. Great visual effects.

Wholesome, quirky, joyful and heartwarming, with some truly inspired and inspiring sequences that more than make up for the occasionally dubious plot. It also restores something desperately needed in the MCU: hope for what comes next.

All I wanted from The Marvels was a good time and that movie is stupid fun! Kamala, Monica and Carol have a lot of fun together. The exchange, singing and dancing sounded better than she thought. The cameos, oh my god, those cameos! I’m so happy I saw this in IMAX!

The Marvels will premiere on November 9, 2023. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below.

