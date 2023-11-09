First trailer for Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch with graphical downgrade but surprisingly solid for the portable version of the game, which comes out on November 14.

This time it is: the first real footage of the Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy is here. The game comes out next week, November 14thhalf a year after it cast its spell on PlayStation, Xbox and PC players.

Hogwarts Legacy is a very detailed AAA open world game. Many doubted that it could fit on a console like the Nintendo Switch. But Avalanche Software has done it. And now we can see the result in the first Hogwarts Legacy trailer on Nintendo Switch.

Hogwarts Legacy will also enchant Switch players, although with worse graphics

A few days ago the first gameplay of Hogwarts Legacy on Switch was leaked, but this trailer, taken entirely with images from the Switch version, shows many more images, including character modeling, combat scenes, scenarios…

It remains to be seen what will happen in-game, in the most “busy” moments, when you are inside the castle surrounded by dozens of students and characters. Will the frame rate?

Beyond the graphics, this version is the complete game that came out at the beginning of the year on new generation consoles, with the same breadth, missions, options, all compressed on an 8 GB cartridge… which will require a additional download of another 8 GB.

Hogwarts Legacy on Switch is another of the games that, in physical format, comes incomplete, and requires an additional download to fill the 15 GB that it occupies in total (plus 1.5 GB per language if you want Spanish voices).

Even so, it is a fairly significant decrease from the 85 GB that Hogwarts Legacy occupies on PC, or 79.5 GB that it occupies on PS5. Naturally, the textures have lost a lot of resolution on the Switch.

But it will be worth it to reach the millions of users who only use Switch to play, especially in Japan, a market that Warner Bros. Games watches very closely. On November 14th it comes out Hogwarts Legacy en SwitchWill you be there the first day?