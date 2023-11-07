Under the direction of Kevin Tancharoen and Viet Nguyen, The Sun Brothers will soon premiere on the Netflix catalog.

We are in the middle of Geeked Week, the Netflix event in which the juiciest news on the platform for the coming months is presented.

One of the new things to come is The Sun Brothers, a new Netflix original series that they direct. Kevin Tancharoen (The Book of Boba Fett) and Viet Nguyen (The Midnight Club), scripted by Brad Falchuk (American Horror Stories) along with the debut of Byron Wu.

To whet your appetite, the platform has shared the first official poster The Sun Brothers, and has announced the arrival of its trailer for this Friday. You can take a look at the poster below.

What’s new on Netflix about?

Starring Michelle Yeoh (Everything at once everywhere, Mystery in Venice, The school of good and evil), The Sun Brothers is an action comedy-drama whose plot follows Charles “Chairleg” Sun, a legendary assassin whose father is the boss of a powerful Taiwanese gang.

However, When his father is killed by a mysterious assassin, Chairleg heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen, and his naive little brother, Bruce.who until now had remained completely out of the truth about his family.

As Taipei’s deadliest societies and a rising new faction battle for dominance, Charles, Bruce and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation and find out. what brotherhood and family really mean before one of their countless enemies finishes them all off.

Aside from Michelle Yeoh, the cast of The Sun Brothers consists of Highdee Kuan (Fear the Night, Abduction), Sam Song Lee (Take the Night), Justin Dog (Continuum), Madison Hu (The Boogeyman), Rodney To (Drive Me to Vegas and Mars), Alice Hewkin (Love on Rye Lane) Jon Xue Zhang (Rupture) and the debutants Joon Lee y Nina Yang.

The Sun Brothers premieres in the Netflix catalog sometime in 2024. What did you think of this first look at the series? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.