The collaboration between LEGO and Fortnite could be very close: LEGO releases the first image of the LEGO flame, which would debut in the Big Bang event of Chapter 5.

Fortnite has already announced what the Fortnite Origins season-ending event will be, the successful season this November in which they have recovered the original map, and with it millions of nostalgic players.

Epic Games wants to counteract this “remaster” season with a next season full of new features, starting the Fortnite Chapter 5 from the Sunday December 3.

One of the new features of the season is the start of the LEGO Fortnite collaboration, between Epic Games and LEGO. The latter have already begun to announce it on social networks.

LEGO Fortnite will debut (digitally) in Fortnite Chapter 5 on December 3

The collaboration between the LEGO Group and Epic Games was announced in 2022, in rather vague terms (they were talking about a family metaverse), but according to leaks, it will take shape in early 2024 with several LEGO toy sets (serial numbers have been leaked 40664 and 40665, but there could be more).

However, in “virtual format”the first LEGO bricks could arrive in Fortnite during the Big Bang event he Saturday December 2.

For now, LEGO has only announced the date and time (Saturday, December 2 at 8:00 p.m.), but according to insiders like HYPEX, this event will be the largest to date for Fortnite, with a 1.5GB upgrade required.

This will have a eminem concertbut it will also have LEGO, a racing mode and even the rhythm mode that they announced yesterday, which would be a “Rock Band” in Fortnite (created by Harmonix, who are now part of Epic Games).

Returning to LEGO, the collaboration would not only consist of LEGO using the Fortnite license to make sets of Chopped Floors or figures of Jonesy or the Llama, as with Animal Crossing. Fortnite would also receive a “LEGO” adventure modewhich could have characters and bosses.

And although the toys probably won’t arrive until early 2024 (unless they were secretly produced and waiting in a warehouse), LEGO would invade Fortnite as soon as December 2, or in the season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 5.