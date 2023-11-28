Prime video has revealed the first official images of the long-awaited Fallout as well as a description of its main characters!!

Prime Video today revealed the first images of the long-awaited Fallout series, which will premiere on April 12, 2024 in more than 240 countries and territories around the world as part of the Prime subscription.

Based on one of the best video game sagas of all time, Fallout is the story of the haves and the have-nots, in a world where there is hardly anything left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the inhabitants of the luxurious fallout shelters are forced to return to the radiation-laden hellscape their ancestors left behind, and are shocked to discover that an incredibly complex, joyfully strange, and very violent universe awaits them.

As you have been able to see, the images look great, we hope to see some progress very soon in the form of a trailer with the characters in action. Below we present the description of the main characters, the cast, the scriptwriters, producers and what you should know about the video game saga.

Description of the main characters:

Ella Purnell interpreta a Lucy. Lucy is an optimistic Vault Dweller with the can-do American spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when someone harms her loved ones.

Aaron Moten plays Maximus. A young soldier who hides his tragic past and serves in a military faction called the Brotherhood of Steel. He believes in the nobility of the Brotherhood’s mission, to enforce law and order in the Wasteland, and will do whatever it takes to achieve his goals.

Walton Goggins interpreta a The Ghoul. The Ghoul survives the wasteland by working as a bounty hunter. He is pragmatic, ruthless and hides a mysterious past.

Kyle MacLaughlin interpreta al Supervisor Hank. Hank is the supervisor of Vault 33 and Lucy’s father. He wants to change the world for the better.

The series team

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are executive producing through Kilter Films under their overall deal with Amazon. Nolan directs the first three episodes of this epic series. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner are the executive producers, writers and showrunners of Fallout. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce the series in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), and Aaron Moten (Freedom). Kilter Films’ Athena Wickham also executive produces alongside Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard and Bethesda Softworks’ James Altman.

The rest of the cast includes Moisés Arias (King of the Neighborhood), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Inseparables), Annabel O’Hagan (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time) .

About the video game

Fallout is a series of post-apocalyptic role-playing video games developed by Bethesda Game Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks. The games in the series take place in an alternate future where nuclear war has devastated the Earth. Players take on the role of a survivor who must explore the devastated world, fight mutated monsters, and survive the dangers of a hostile world.

The Fallout series debuted in 1997 with the release of Fallout. The game was a critical and commercial success, and set the tone and direction for subsequent games in the series. Fallout 2, released in 1998, was a direct sequel to the first game and expanded the world and story of the series.

In 2008, Bethesda Game Studios acquired the rights to the Fallout series and released Fallout 3. The game was an even bigger success than its predecessors and helped popularize the series among a new audience. Fallout 3 was followed by Fallout: New Vegas, developed by Obsidian Entertainment, in 2010.

The last game in the series, Fallout 4, was released in 2015. The game received praise for its open world, story, and character creation system. Fallout 4 was followed by Fallout 76, a multiplayer online game, in 2018.

The Fallout series has been praised for its open world, story, and gameplay. Games in the series are known for their dark humor, unique visual style, and exploration of mature themes such as war, loss, and survival.

The Fallout series has been a commercial success, with more than 50 million copies sold worldwide. Games in the series have been nominated for numerous awards, including several Game of the Year awards.

