Nell Tiger Free stars in the first official image of The First Omen, a prequel to the 1976 horror classic The Omen

20th Century Studios has released the first image from The First Omen, its upcoming prequel to the 1976 horror classic The Omen. The film, which will be released on April 5, 2024 only in theaters, stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Man in the North) and Bill Nighy (Living).

The image, which can be seen below, shows Tiger Free playing a young nun surrounded by candles in a church. Her facial expression is dark and sinister, suggesting that she is being corrupted by evil.

The film tells the story of a young American woman who is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the Church. There, she encounters a darkness that calls her own faith into question and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.

The First Omen is directed by Arkasha Stevenson, based on characters created by David Seltzer (The Omen), with a story by Ben Jacoby (Bleed) and a screenplay by Tim Smith & Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas (Firestarter). Producers are David S. Goyer (Hellraiser) and Keith Levine (The Night House) and executive producers are Tim Smith, Whitney Brown (Rosalina) and Gracie Wheelan.

The image has been received with enthusiasm by fans of The Prophecy, who are eager to see how this prequel will expand the story of the horror classic.

About The Prophecy

The Prophecy is a 1976 American supernatural horror film directed by John Frankenheimer and starring Gregory Peck, Lee Remick, David Warner and Harvey Stephens. The film tells the story of an American ambassador who faces an evil force when his newborn child is revealed to be the Antichrist.

The film was a box office success, grossing more than $61 million worldwide. It was also a critical success, with praise for its performances, direction, and haunting atmosphere. The film was nominated for two Academy Awards, for best soundtrack (finally awarded the Oscar) and best song composed by Jerry Goldsmith.

The film begins with the birth of Damien Thorn, the son of Robert Thorn, American ambassador to the United Kingdom. Damien is adopted by Thorn after his wife, Katherine, dies in childbirth. However, Thorn soon begins to suspect that Damien is not what he seems.

Thorn discovers that Damien is the incarnation of the Antichrist, an evil being destined to destroy the world. Thorn sets out to stop Damien, but is confronted by a powerful force protecting him.

The film is a mix of horror and suspense. It’s full of disturbing images, like the scene where Damien kills his babysitter with a single blow. The film also has an element of suspense, as the audience is unsure if Thorn will be able to stop Damien.

The prophecy had a significant impact on popular culture. It has been parodied and referenced in many other films and television shows. The film has also inspired several sequels and prequels.