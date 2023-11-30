Rijkswaterstaat has spread nationally for the first time. All highways were coated with a layer of salt during the night from Wednesday to Thursday, because slippery conditions were expected. According to a spokeswoman, the brine trucks have driven a total of 35,000 kilometers and 2.2 million kilos of salt have been spread. That amounts to “one teaspoon per square meter,” she says. This morning, code yellow still applies in Overijssel due to slippery conditions and locally dense fog.