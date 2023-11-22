Again with Guy Ritchie in the direction and script, The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords: The Series premieres in the Netflix catalog next 2024.

The universe of Guy Ritchie expands on Netflix with the arrival of The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords: The Series, the spin-off of the movie of 2019 The Gentlemen: The Lords of the Mafia.

To open the mouths of the filmmaker’s fans, the platform has shared the first official images of The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords: The Serieswhich we group in the following gallery.

What the new Netflix series is about

The plot of Guy Ritchie’s series takes place in the same world shown in The Gentlemen: The mafia lordsbut it will tell a completely new story with other characters, although it will maintain some of the elements seen in the original film.

Released in 2019, the film stars, among others, Charlie Hunnam, Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell, Henry Golding and Jeremy Strong, where we are told the story of Mickey Pearson, an American expatriate who He has become rich after building a marijuana empire in London.

However, when word spreads that he is looking to make money from the business, a series of plots and plans are soon unleashed by those who want his fortune.

For its part, the series follows Eddie, the estranged son of an English aristocrat who inherits the family business only to discover that he is on top of the largest marijuana farm in Europe. Just like in the movie, a lot of members of the British criminal underworld want a piece of Eddie’s operation.

Determined to free his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play gangster on his own turf, but as he gets sucked into the world of crime, he begins to find joy in what he does.

The cast of the new Netflix feature includes Theo James (The Time Traveler’s Wife) Kaya Scodelario (The king’s daughter), Joel Richardson (Little Bone Lodge), Vinnie Jones (Deadly Pursuit), Daniel Ings (The Marvels), Alexis Rodney (Willow), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) y Peter Serafinowicz (The Bubble), among others.

The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords: The Series premieres in the Netflix catalog sometime in 2024. What do you think of Guy Ritchie expanding his universe with a new television series?