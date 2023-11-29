With the return of Russell T. Davies as showrunner, the new season of Doctor Who with Ncuti Gatwa begins on December 25, 2023 with its special Christmas episode.

Although the trailer for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special released by Disney+ suggests that we will see Dear friend more than expected, the adventures of the Fifteenth Doctor are going to officially begin with the special Christmas episode that we will see right after these chapters with David Tennant.

In the absence of a proper trailer, these weeks we have seen several images of the next season of Doctor Who, which is not going to be season 14, but rather a kind of reboot of the series. serie such as Russell T. Davies did in this “modern stage” that began in 2005.

However, through Discussing Film we have been able to contemplate the first official image of the special episode of Doctor Whowhich you can take a look at below.

BBC

What we know about the new Doctor Who Christmas special

At the moment few details have been revealed about the next Doctor Who special, where it is known that the incarnation of Ncuti Gatwa is going to meet his new companion, Rubywhich will be performed by Millie Gibson.

Like the rest of the companions, Ruby is going to gain a lot of importance in the series. In fact, the title of the Christmas special refers to the character because, as seen in the news announced by Disney+the special is titled The Church on Ruby Road.

It remains to be seen how relevant the Doctor’s new companion will be in the series but, from what can be seen in the image, it seems that the Doctor is crying. The poor guy has just regenerated and more drama is coming. Will Ruby have something to do with it?

There’s not much left to find out, as the Doctor Who Christmas special comes to Disney+as it could not be otherwise, the next December 25, 2023. Of course, first we have the two remaining episodes of the 60th anniversary special with David Tennant, which land on the platform on December 2 and 9 respectively.