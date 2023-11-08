Patriota and Carnicero can be seen in the first promotional posters for The Boys season 4, which premieres on Prime Video in 2024.

After a long wait, next year we will finally have the long-awaited season 4 of The Boys, one of the series, on Prime Video. Superheros more hooligans whose universe has expanded with the recent Gen V.

To open the mouths of fans of the seriethe platform has shared a first look at the new season with a couple of posters focused on Patriota and Butcher, two of the most important characters in The Boys. Below we leave you the first posters of The Boys season 4.

What can we expect in the new season of The Boys

Before watching the next season of The Boys It’s time to stay up to date with the events of Gen Vwhose development inevitably connects with the events that we will see in the next episodes of the mother series.

In fact, both Patriot as Carnicero have separate appearances in the season finale of Gen V. Patriot is the one who catches Marie and her classmates, while Carnicero appears at the complex during the post-credits scene and is investigating everything that has happened at the university.

Therefore, It is quite likely that some of the characters in Gen V They also have a presence in season 4 of The Boys and, therefore, it will be important in order to see season 2 of the spin-off in the future.

Furthermore, right now there is a new virus that weakens and kills the supers, so it could be the perfect weapon to finish off Patriot once and for all. But, of course, everything will surely get out of hand before he can get close to him with the virus and other superheroes may die first.

Season 4 of The Boys premieres in Prime Video at some point in next 2024. Are you looking forward to seeing how the series continues in its next episodes?

