Maystorm is the new mutant of the Marvel Universe. Here we have our first look at the character and abilities of this new X-Men from the comics.

We already have a first look at Maystorm, Marvel’s new mutant. During the last New York Comic-Con, the publisher of the House of Ideas announced that the prominent comic artist, Peach Momoko, will be in charge of a new series of X-Men comics as part of the new line of the reborn Universe Ultimate.

It is Marvel’s Ultimate Universe reboot It will be relaunched starting next January and has all the readers of the House of Ideas truly excited about the idea and the proposal. However, now Marvel Comics has revealed a special story as a prologue to the mutant series in the Ultimate Universe. And with a new character in sight!

The initial cover of the first issue of Ultimate X-Men that was revealed when the participation of Peach Momoko featured one of the team members, known as Armor. However, we have now discovered that New Champions character Maystorm will also be a member of the new version of the Ultimate X-Men.

Who is Maystorm and what can we expect from her

It’s been a month now, Marvel released a series of variant covers called New Champions. This initiative was based on the idea that some of the publisher’s best artists would design a character that could serve as a sidekick for a famous superhero, in the style of how Spider-Boy is now Spider-Man’s young sidekick.

For the X-Men series, Peach Momoko designed a character who could serve as a hypothetical youthful companion for Storm. This is how she is born Maystormwho will probably be a youthful version of Storm or will have powers very similar to those of the famous X-Men that Halle Berry characterized in the 20th Century Fox films.

Since Momoko was already designing Ultimate X-Men when he introduced New Champions, he took this character design and made her a member of the New Mutants of Marvel’s Ultimate Universe. She thus becomes the first New Champions character to go from being a cover character to being a canon character.

“I was very surprised, excited and happy that Marvel allowed me to introduce Maystorm in Ultimate X-Men,” Peach Momoko said. “Maystorm is created only for the New Champions variant covers event. I really liked his design and I wanted to tell his story, but I didn’t think I would have the opportunity so quickly.”