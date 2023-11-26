loading…

SINGAPORE – A 13 month old boy Singapore who is infected Covid-19 died on October 12. This is the first death from Covid-19 in the country under the age of 12 this year.

In response to Channel News Asia’s questions, Singapore’s Ministry of Health said on Saturday that the baby was not vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a significant medical history of a congenital condition with a poor prognosis before he was infected with the virus.

“He tested positive for Covid-19 on October 10, 2023 and was hospitalized the same day,” the ministry said.

“The patient died on October 12, and the cause of death was acute Covid-19 infection, with congenital conditions being the cause,” continued the ministry as quoted by Channel News Asia, Sunday (26/11/2023).

The Singapore Ministry of Health also confirmed that this is the first death in Singapore caused by Covid-19 in a patient under 12 years of age in 2023.

Three children died of Covid-19 last year, while there were no deaths due to Covid-19 in children in 2020 or 2021.

“The risk of developing severe Covid-19 in children is lower than in older adults, but adverse effects can still occur, especially in those who have comorbid medical conditions and have not received Covid-19 vaccination,” said Singapore’s Ministry of Health .

The ministry also urged that all individuals aged six months and above are encouraged to ensure that their Covid-19 vaccination status is up to date, based on the recommendations applicable to them.

In October, Singapore updated its Covid-19 vaccine recommendations, encouraging people aged six months and above to receive additional doses in 2023 or 2024.

Eligible individuals can receive an additional dose about one year – and no earlier than five months – after their last shot.

