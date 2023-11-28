Created by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Fallout premieres in the Prime Video catalog on April 12, 2023.

Next year Prime Video brings Fallout to its catalog, a new serie original platform that adapts the popular post-apocalyptic video game saga of Bethesda and which features the creators of Westworld, Lisa Joy y Jonathan Nolancomo showrunners.

With its premiere getting closer and closer, Vanity Fair has surprised its readers by exclusively launching the first official images of Falloutwhich we compile for you in the following gallery.

What can we expect from Fallout, the promising Prime Video adaptation

The plot of the video game saga takes place in an alternative version of the United States where a great nuclear war between China, the Soviet Union and the United States in the year 2077 has caused the North American country to now be a wasteland plagued by dangerous creatures mutated by the radiation.

But before the bombs explode, some lucky (or not so lucky) They managed to get ahead by finding shelter in the shelters built by the Vault-Tec company.where in each of them specific experiments are carried out on its residents.

Under this universe, the series focuses on the inhabitants of shelter 33 located in Los Angeles. The details of the plot have not been revealed, but everything seems to indicate that the protagonist leaves the shelter in which he was confined and begins to discover the new world. Come on, like in a good part of the games.

In the images you can see the fidelity with which the post-apocalyptic world of Bethesda is recreated where, apart from the resident of Vault 33, we can also see the armor and the Vertibird of the Brotherhood of Steel, as well as a ghoul. Will he have good intentions?

The Fallout cast has Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), Ella Purnell (Army of the dead), Kyle MacLachlan (The house with the clock on the wall), Aaron Moten (The Miracle of Father Stu), Xelia Mendes-Jones (Havoc), Moises Arias (Divinity), Dave Register (Heightened), Leer Leary (Nightwing: Escalation), Rod Luzzi (The Dark End of the Street) y Annabel O’Hagan (A diary for Jordan).

Fallout premieres in the Prime Video catalog on April 12, 20203. What do you think of the first images of the series? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.