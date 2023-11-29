Prime Video also wants a big hit based on video games. If The Witcher and The Last of Us have triumphed… Why not Fallout? As a game saga it has nothing to envy of the previous ones, and from the images that have been revealed today, Falloutthe Prime Video series based on the popular Bethesda video game saga, looks very good.

Fallout is a role-playing and strategy video game franchise, set in a post-apocalyptic future, after a nuclear war. Something that, the way the world is going, is not so far-fetched… Jonathan Nolan, the creator of HBO’s great Westworld, has turned it into a series for Prime Video.

Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair magazine has published new images, and some information about the characters and the plot. You can see more photos in their exclusive report.

This will be the Prime Video Fallout series

Todd Howard, the creator of the latest Fallout games and executive producer of the series, explains that the story will not be based on video games, but everything we see in the series will be considered canon in future gameswhich indicates the extent to which they have been careful with the lore of the legendary Bethesda saga.

In the universe of Fallouta nuclear war destroyed the Earth in 2077. Some survivors, the luckiest ones, took refuge underground. Others stayed on the surface and suffered the effects of radiation, giving rise to different types of mutants and other beings.

The series begins 200 years later, when Communities that have remained underground for two centuries begin to surface.

According to Jonathan Nolan, the creator of the series with his wife Lisa Joy, the plot will have three main protagonists: Lucydaughter of the manager of Vault 33, who has lived her entire life underground; Maximus, a soldier who maintains order on the surface, clad in his armor; and the bounty hunter The Ghoula legend that has lived more than a hundred years on the surface.

The setting of Fallout is retrofuturistic, since although it takes place in the future, and there are robots and laser guns, Its world is inspired by the United States in the 1940s.while the surface settlers are based on American westerns, and films like Mad Max.

Of course, Vault Boy will play an important role in the series, and the sense of humor of the video games will be preserved.

The series of Fallout from the creator of Westworldpremieres exclusively on Prime Videoon April 12, 2024.