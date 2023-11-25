We can now see the first details of Agatha: All the Time, the new Marvel Studios series for Disney Plus.

The Agatha: All the Time sneak peek takes us on a mysterious new adventure with the one and only Kathryn Hahn as the Marvel Studios witch! The steelbook for the WandaVision series (Scarlet Witch and Vision) has released a surprise preview that reveals exciting details about Agatha’s new outfit and much more.

Online leaks reveal an exclusive look at Agatha: All the Time, the highly anticipated sequel that plunges us into the world of Harkness. Kathryn Hahn returns with a new set of costumes, presumably inspired by her later incarnations in the comics pages. But that’s not all, the sneak peek also gives us a look at the talented Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, Patti LuPone and Sasheer Zamata, all set to join this incredible odyssey!

‘AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES’ featurette from the upcoming WandaVision Steelbook! pic.twitter.com/DiO7MpxTri — alias (@itsjustanx) November 25, 2023

First look at Kathryn Hahn in ‘AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES’. pic.twitter.com/8ekt6u0kFM — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) November 25, 2023

First look at Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, Patti LuPone and Sasheer Zamata in ‘AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES’ pic.twitter.com/sORQm1oxzD — Mcu Content (@MarvelsContent) November 25, 2023

What will the series be about?

The images lead us to believe that Agatha and her team will venture into the Witches’ Path, a mystical plane exclusive to wizards. This twist in the plot promises us an adventure full of mystery and supernatural powers.

Agatha’s Story: All Time will focus on the powerful witch Harkness, who, as you may remember, nearly surpassed the Scarlet Witch in the finale of WandaVision. Although Elizabeth Olsen is not expected to appear, it is speculated that the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) could link Wanda to the liberation or reform of Harkness.

The creative team behind this exciting sequel is led by Jac Schaeffer, who will not only write and produce, but will also direct several episodes. Along with her, Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg will contribute their talent as directors.

The preview promises us a journey of Agatha in search of recovering her powers. It is revealed that upon emerging from a spell, she discovers that she has lost her power, leading her to embark on a dangerous mission to restore her former strength, with the help of some unexpected friends.

Agatha

Although the original expectation was a release this year, due to the recent Hollywood strikes, Agatha: All the Time has been postponed for an October 2024 release. But the wait will certainly be worth it to immerse yourself in this world of magic and mystery with the captivating Harkness at the helm.

