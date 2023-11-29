On the web we celebrate in style the arrival of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as a sequel to the first one in theaters. It has already been released and today we receive interesting details about the next installment, the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie.

It is specifically about Shadow’s first image on the tape. Also, in the clapperboard of the image You can guess the date “December 13”so it is suspected that the first trailer will be published on that day.

Don’t forget that Paramount+ has also announced a spin-off in the form of a Knuckles series and confirmed that the third film will be released on December 20, 2024. To meet the premiere scheduled for December 2024, production was going to start in August 2023. Despite the possible writers’ strike that also affected the sequel to the Mario movie, it seems that this filming has begun and the third Sonic movie is on the right track.

This Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film will be the first confrontation of Sonic, Tails and Knuckles against Shadow, the famous archenemy of our beloved blue protagonist. Among other things, it is expected that Dr. Robotnik will not return for this installment, and that before its release we can see a series centered on Knuckles dedicated to streaming.

What do you think of this information? We will be attentive in case more news is confirmed. In the meantime, you can read everything you need to know about Sonic 3 The Movie.

