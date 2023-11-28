Wonder Woman will star in a new video game from WB Games and Monolith Productions. Now we have new details

WB Games and developer Monolith Productions announced a video game Wonder Woman on December 9, 2021. The publisher revealed that it will be an “open-world single-player action” experience and added that, “it will feature an original story set in the DC Universe.”

What we know so far

According to the publisher, the game will give us full control to “become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazonian family and the humans of the modern world.” There’s even word that the new Wonder Woman game could have branching narratives, giving Monolith’s compelling Nemesis system another hurray. Narrative director Tony Elias posted a tweet earlier this year, hinting that his signature revenge and retribution gameplay system could resurface to shape each player’s gameplay, reacting to the decisions and enemies you make. In a senior writer’s application to join development, the job posting mentioned “procedural content,” which includes “procedural conversations” and “procedural dialogue.”

In the trailer for the Wonder Woman game presented at the 2021 The Game awards, we only hear audio, but we can extract some clues from it, as we hear Diana’s mother, Hippolyta, say “my daughter, a new threat comes to us.” coasts and I must call you at home.” Based on this, we know that Wonder Woman has left her home island of Themyscira and is living in a normal society without her Amazonian family.

First details

Since then, we have not heard anything more about him, and there have been hardly any rumors or leaks about it. However, this weekend, Nick Backer, through the XBox Era podcast, revealed the first details about the game.

According to Baker on the Xbox Era podcast, the game boasts similar visual fidelity to WB Games’ most recent DC game, Gotham Knights, a game that despite boasting impressive graphics, is far from a leader in the game. industry in this sense. To reinforce this, the game is stated to run at 30 FPS, but the development team is aiming for a 60 FPS performance mode.

Baker went on to reference mobs, mini-bosses, chests/loot, and customizable gear like boots, braces, and torso gear. And all of this equipment will have stats, similar to God of War. The Invisible Jet is also mentioned, but it is apparently only used for fast travel.

Baker references the Xbox Crackdown series, as a reference point for how the game’s jumping and fast running feels. Meanwhile, the Lasso of Truth supposedly feels good to use and works similarly to Spider-Man’s webs in that you can use it to wrap around people and hit them. Baker concludes by hinting at a real mechanic involved with the whip.

You can watch the podcast below:

Keep in mind that there is nothing official, not even a sad preview, so you have to take Baker’s words as a rumor for the moment. However, the informant has proven to be reliable on numerous occasions.

Let’s hope that at the next The Game Awards next month we can have official news.

What do you think?