The first cinema opened in Medina, Saudi Arabia. Medina is one of the three holiest cities of Islam. Photo/via Arab News

MADINAH – Empire Cinema’s, a famous cinema chain, has opened its cinema multiplex in Medina, Arab Saudi, for the first time. Medina is one of the three holiest cities of Islam.

The cinema complex that opened Empire Cinema’s is located in Al-Rashid Mall. The venue has a children’s theater and play area, featuring 10 screens and 764 seats.

It is the company’s 10th cinema complex in Saudi Arabia.

“Gather all your loved ones and visit Empire Cinema’s, the first cinema in Medina,” wrote Empire Cinema’s in an Instagram post, as quoted by The Siasat Daily, Monday (20/11/2023).

Empire Cinema’s CEO, Gino Haddad, told Arab News that the opening of its branch in Medina was an important milestone in expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the lifting of the cinema ban in 2017 as part of his “Vision 2030” reform agenda, which aims to improve the quality of life and diversify the economy.

In 2018, Saudi Arabia lifted a ban on watching films as part of sweeping reforms across the kingdom.

AMC Entertainment, an American cinema chain, also reopened its doors in Saudi Arabia as the first cinema to operate in 35 years.

In recent years, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made major investments in film and entertainment through initiatives including a USD 100 million film sector fund announced at the Cannes Film Festival in May.