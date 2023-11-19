It seems that First 4 Figures continues to show interesting content for Sonic fans. Here we bring you details about it, recently shared officially.

Sonic

On YouTube they have published a video where they show us a great figure inspired by the hedgehog movie. This is the ‘Standoff’ statue, based on Sonic from the movie 2. Reservations begin on November 21. The Exclusive Edition features blue LED rays, showing Sonic’s speed, and features LED lighting for his eyes and the drone on the base.

They also offer a $10 coupon if you follow his Twitter account. We leave you with the video:

What do you think? We will be attentive to more details.

Via.