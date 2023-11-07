loading…

Jordan’s Queen, Rania, said that advocating for the protection of Palestinian lives is neither antisemitism nor pro-terrorism. Photo/Unofficial Royalty

AMMAN – To the war Jordan , Rania, called for a ceasefire in Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip. He said that advocating for the protection of Palestinian lives was not “antisemitism” or “pro-terrorism”.

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 10,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, and more than a million people have been forced to flee their homes.

Jordan and other Arab countries have called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to prevent further deaths, while Israel has sought to smear those who oppose its military campaign as supporters of Hamas.

“Let me be clear. Being pro-Palestinian does not mean antisemitic, nor does it mean support for Hamas or terrorism,” Queen Rania told CNN’s Becky Anderson during an interview on Sunday as quoted by The New Arab, Tuesday (7/11/2023 ).

“In recent years, we have seen accusations of antisemitism being weaponized to stifle criticism of Israel,” he added.

“I want to condemn antisemitism and Islamophobia in the strongest terms, but I also want to remind everyone that Israel does not represent the entire global Jewish community. “Israel is a sovereign state and bears full responsibility for its actions,” he stressed.

Claims that a ceasefire would benefit Hamas attacks would be “support and justification” for civilian casualties.

“I understand that some people are against a ceasefire, fearing it would benefit Hamas. “However, by making that argument, they are essentially denying and, in fact, condoning the deaths of thousands of civilians, which is morally reprehensible,” he stressed.

Queen Rania also expressed her doubts about Israel’s assertion that it is trying to protect civilians and that with such graphic images of human suffering, this claim is an insult to one’s intelligence.