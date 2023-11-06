Suara.com – Former Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigator Yudi Purnomo said additional examination of KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri as a witness at Polda Metro Jaya (PMJ) on Tuesday (7/11/2023) was important before holding a case to determine the suspect.

The agenda for the examination of Firli Bahuri is related to the alleged investigation by the KPK leadership of the former Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL) who is now a suspect in a corruption case at the KPK. The extortion case against SYL has now been upgraded to an investigation at Polda Metro Jaya.

“Based on experience, additional examination is important to re-examine Firli Bahuri’s statement based on the results of in-depth examination of witnesses, confiscated evidence, including the results of the search,” said Yudi as quoted by Antara in Jakarta, Monday.

Yudi also hopes that Firli will fulfill the investigator’s summons to appear to provide information at Polda Metro Jaya, Jakarta, on Tuesday.

According to him, the public will see how Firli, as Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), complies with the law in terms of being summoned again as a witness.

Former Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee for Corruption Eradication Committee Employees Yudi Purnomo at the Komnas HAM office. (Suara.com/Arga)

Moreover, Yudi added, Polda Metro Jaya had announced to the public that an examination of Firli Bahuri had been scheduled. Apart from that, Yudi Purnomo believes that Firli Bahuri should be relieved of his duties so he can concentrate on undergoing an examination at Polda Metro Jaya on Tuesday.

“So, of course it has to be a priority; and the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) as the place where Firli works, released his duties that day so he could focus on being examined, so that investigators could complete his BAP,” he said.

The anti-corruption social media activist added that being absent was certainly not wise and could be considered uncooperative.

Yudi said that if Firli was absent from the summons, it would have a negative impact on the public’s perception of the KPK and also the impact of the KPK as a law enforcement agency which also has the obligation to summon people as witnesses.

Therefore, he continued, before holding a case to determine a suspect, investigators of course deemed it necessary to summon Firli again as a witness.

“The community is waiting for the results of the case that will be carried out by Polda Metro Jaya to support efforts to eradicate corruption in Indonesia,” said Yudi.

Firli Bahuri’s follow-up examination, Tuesday, is planned to take place at Polda Metro Jaya.

Firli Bahuri was reported to Polda Metro Jaya regarding alleged extortion of former agriculture minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo in connection with the handling of alleged corruption cases within the Ministry of Agriculture. (Source: Antara).