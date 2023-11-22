Suara.com – The attorney for KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri, Ian Iskandar, refused to comment on the status of his client, who has now been officially named a suspect by Polda Metro Jaya as a suspect in the alleged corruption case, in the form of extortion against former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL).

When contacted, Ian stated that his party would follow the legal process ongoing at Polda Metro Jaya.

“We will follow this legal process first,” said Ian to Suara.com, Thursday (23/11/2023).

He also conveyed this statement, as well as answering what pretrial opportunities they would carry out or not. When asked to respond further regarding the designation of Firli Bahuri as a suspect, Ian stated that he did not want to comment.

“I can’t comment yet,” he said.

Official Suspect

Previously, Firli Bahuri was named a suspect after being announced directly by the Director of Criminal and Criminal Investigation of Polda Metro Jaya, Ade Safri Simanjuntak, on Wednesday (22/11/2023) evening.

“Based on the facts of the investigation, on Wednesday 22 November 2023 at approximately 19.00 WIB in the Crime Investigation Room of the Polda Metro Jaya a case was held with the result that sufficient evidence was found to name FB’s brother (Firli Bahuri) as chairman of the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Committee as a suspect,” said Ade at Polda Metro Jaya, Jakarta.

The alleged corruption case in the form of extortion against SYL which ensnared Filri began with a public complaint to Polda Metro Jaya on August 12 2023. The extortion case was allegedly related to the corruption case at the Ministry of Agriculture which ensnared SYL. On October 6, 2023, investigators upgraded it to investigation.

In the course of the investigation, Polda Metro Jaya examined at least around 90 witnesses, including experts. Firli was examined at least twice, as was SYL.

Apart from that, a series of forced efforts in the form of searches were also carried out at two houses where Firli lived, Villa Galaxy, Jaka Setia, South Bekasi, Bekasi City, West Java, and at house number 46 on Jalan Kartanegara, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.

Double Checked

Before being named a suspect, Firli underwent examination twice at the Police Criminal Investigation Unit, namely at the end of October and mid-November.

Previously, Polda Metro Jaya had also examined dozens of witnesses and experts who had undergone examination and provided statements during the investigation stage.

Firli Bahuri is threatened with being charged under Article 12 letter e, Article 12 letter B and Article 11 of Law Number 20 of 2001 concerning Corruption Eradication in conjunction with Article 65 of the Criminal Code. As well as Article 36 and Article 65 of Law Number 30 of 2002 concerning the KPK.

Previously, Polda Metro Jaya upgraded the status of extortion allegedly carried out by Firli Bahuri against former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo to the investigation stage.

At that time, Ade Safri Simanjuntak said that the increase in the investigation was carried out after the case was filed on Friday 6 October 2023.

“Case proceedings are carried out for the purpose of increasing the status of investigations to the investigation stage in alleged criminal acts of corruption in the form of extortion or receiving gratuities or receiving gifts or promises by civil servants or state administrators related to the handling of legal issues at the Ministry of Agriculture during at least the period 2020- 2023,” said Ade at the Polda Metro Jaya Building, Jakarta on Saturday (7/10/2023).

The alleged extortion coincided with an increase in corruption cases at the Ministry of Agriculture being investigated by the Corruption Eradication Commission. At the same time, a photo was also circulated of a suspected meeting between KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri and Syahrul.

Firli himself was absent from police summons twice, namely on November 7 and November 14 when Polda Metro Jaya investigators scheduled an examination to confirm the results of the search.

Later, Firli only answered the investigator’s summons on November 15 2023.

Firli Denies Extortion

When holding a press conference on the detention of the former Mayor of Bima on Thursday (5/9/2023), Firli, without being asked by journalists, denied carrying out extortion in the corruption case at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Firli then touched on the issue of a number of parties taking advantage of anti-corruption agencies, even claiming to be KPK leaders, then contacting regional heads and ministers.