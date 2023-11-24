Suara.com – What party is Firli Bahuri? This question did not escape the attention of netizens after he was involved in the SYL (Syahrul Yasin Limpo) bribery case. Currently, Filri Bahuri has been named a suspect in alleged corruption by the KPK.

In this case, Firli was charged with allegedly blackmailing the former Minister of Agriculture (Minister of Agriculture) SYL.

“Determining Brother FB (Firli Bahuri) as Chairman of the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Committee as a suspect in a case of alleged criminal acts of corruption,” said Commissioner Ade Safri Simanjuntak as Dirkrimsus Polda Metro Jaya in a press conference on Wednesday (22/11/2023) at Polda Metro Jaya.

Along with the case that ensnared Firli Bahuri, netizens were also curious and asked questions about Firl’s party. So, to find out what party Firli Bahuri is, let’s look at the following review which was reported from various sources.

So, Firli Bahuri did not join any party. The reason is, Firli served as Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee for the 2019-2023 period. As chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission, of course he must be neutral by not joining any party during his term of office.

Apart from that, one of the conditions for becoming chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee is that you also have to relinquish structural positions or other positions while serving as chairman/member of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

Meanwhile, Firli Bahuri was elected as chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) at the DPR Commission III Plenary Meeting through a voting process carried out by 10 candidates for chairman of the 2019-2023 KPK.

However, currently Firli is caught in a case of alleged blackmail against former Minister of Agriculture SYL. Firli has also been officially named a suspect. After being named a suspect, Filri was asked to resign from his position as chairman of the KPK.

One of the people who asked Filri to resign was from PSI (Indonesian Solidarity Party. According to PSI, Firli’s resignation as chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission was to maintain the good name of the KPK.

“PSI is of the view that Mr. Firli should step down temporarily in accordance with the KPK Law. The main reason is so that the good name of the KPK is maintained. There are still many cases being handled by the KPK, we are worried that it will become a burden on the institution. We believe that Mr. Firli is a fighter who prioritizes the interests of the KPK,” said the Chairman of the PSI DPP. Ariyo Bimmo to journalists (23/11/2023).

This is a review of what party Firli Bahuri recently became in the spotlight after he was named a suspect in the alleged case of blackmail against the former Minister of Agriculture, SYL. I hope this information is helpful!

Contributor: Ulil Azmi