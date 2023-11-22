Suara.com – Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Firli Bahuri was officially named a suspect in a corruption case, in the form of extortion of former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL), by Polda Metro Jaya on Tuesday (23/11/2023).

The determination of Firli’s suspect status was based on allegations of receiving gifts or gratuities in corruption cases at the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan) in the 2020-2023 period.

Dirreskrimsus Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Pol Ade Safri said that his party confiscated a number of pieces of evidence in the case that ensnared the head of the anti-corruption agency, namely documents for foreign exchange in Singapore Dollar (SGD) denominations and United States Dollar (USD) denominations.

“Forex exchange documents in SGD and USD denominations from several money changer outlets with a total value of IDR 7,468,711,500 from February 2021 to September 2023,” said Ade, during a press conference at Polda Metro Jaya, Wednesday (22/11 /2023).

Apart from that, investigators also confiscated several documents that confirmed the existence of acts of gratification in this case.

Not only that, investigators also confiscated the clothes of Firli Bahuri and SYL who had met at the Tangki Sports Arena (GOR), Jalan Mangga Besar V, Taman Sari, West Jakarta (Jakbar).

“Confiscation of clothes, shoes and pins used by witness SYL during the meeting at GOR Tangki with brother FB on March 2 2022,” said Ade.

Investigators also confiscated an external hard disk or SSD containing data extraction from electronic evidence.

“Then fifthly, the complete summary of the LHKPn in the name of FB for the time period from 2019 to 2022 has also been confiscated,” he said.

Apart from that, 21 cell phones from witnesses, 17 email accounts, 4 flash disks, 2 cars and 3 electronic money cards have also been confiscated by investigators.

“Then a key or keyless remote says land cruiser, then a wallet that says lady americana USA in brown which contains a 100 thousand spiralcare traveloka holidaygetway voucher,” explained Ade.

His party also confiscated a key with a yellow ring that said KPK

“Investigators have also carried out a digital forensic examination of electronic items that have been confiscated by investigators,” he said.

Community Complaints

In this case, Firli’s alleged extortion of SYL began with a public complaint to Polda Metro Jaya on August 12 2023.

The extortion case is suspected to be related to the corruption case at the Ministry of Agriculture which previously ensnared SYL. Then on October 6 2023, investigators upgraded it to investigation.

In the course of the investigation, Polda Metro Jaya examined at least around 90 witnesses, including experts. Firli was examined at least twice, as was SYL.

Apart from that, searches were also carried out at two houses where Firli lived, namely Villa Galaxy, Jaka Setia, South Bekasi, Bekasi City, West Java, and at house number 46 on Jalan Kartanegara, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.

Firli Bahuri is threatened with being charged under Article 12 letter e, Article 12 letter B and Article 11 of Law Number 20 of 2001 concerning Corruption Eradication in conjunction with Article 65 of the Criminal Code. As well as Article 36 and Article 65 of Law Number 30 of 2002 concerning the KPK.

With the threat of life imprisonment or a maximum of 20 years in prison, and/or a minimum sentence of 4 years in prison.