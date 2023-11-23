Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 1, Anies Baswedan, responded regarding the status of the Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission, Firli Bahuri, as a suspect in the Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL) extortion case. Anies hopes that this case can be a lesson for other law enforcement officials.

“We hope that this will be a lesson for everyone to be orderly in following the principles of good governance. Maintaining very high ethical standards,” said Anies at the Le Meridien Hotel, Central Jakarta, Thursday (23/11/2023).

Anies then spoke about law enforcement which must create justice. Therefore, said Anies, the KPK must maintain its dignity.

Corruption Eradication Committee Chairman Firli Bahuri. (Suara.com/Yaumal)

“Because the Corruption Eradication Commission is a commission that should be an example, therefore it must always be maintained,” explained Anies.

Official Suspect

Previously it was reported that Firli was named a suspect in the extortion case against SYL.

“Based on the facts of the investigation, on Wednesday 22 November 2023 at approximately 19.00 WIB in the Crime Investigation Room of the Polda Metro Jaya a case was held with the result that sufficient evidence was found to name FB’s brother (Firli Bahuri) as chairman of the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Committee as a suspect,” said Dirkrimsus Polda Metro Jaya, Kombes Ade Safri Simanjuntak, Wednesday (22/11/2023) evening.

Corruption Eradication Committee Chairman Firli Bahuri is scheduled to undergo questioning at Polda Metro Jaya on Tuesday (14/11/2023). (ANTARA Photo/Nova Wahyudi)

Ade explained that the case of alleged corruption in the form of extortion from SYL that ensnared Filri began with a public complaint to Polda Metro Jaya on August 12 2023.

The extortion case is suspected to be related to the corruption case at the Ministry of Agriculture which ensnared SYL. On October 6, 2023, investigators upgraded it to investigation.

During the process of investigating this case, Polda Metro Jaya examined at least around 90 witnesses, including experts. Firli was examined at least twice, as was SYL.

Apart from that, the police also searched Firli Bahuri’s private house at Villa Galaxy, Jaka Setia, South Bekasi, Bekasi City, West Java, and at house number 46 on Jalan Kartanegara, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, which is suspected to be Firli’s safe house.