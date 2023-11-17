In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

If you were hesitating whether or not to buy a Fire TV Stick, now is the time to say yes to the Amazon device: they are all on sale!

Do you want to have all the streaming platforms on your TV, as well as some very useful applications? So, this offer interests you, whether you have a 4K television or not.

Because? Because Amazon has already started Black Friday and has reduced the price of its series Fire TV Stick, which you can now buy at a discounted price. All the models! Including the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for 56.99 euros.

The best Black Friday deals

If you don’t know what to buy this Black Friday, we’ll help you by collecting the best deals.

See list

Definitely, the offer of Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the most interesting because it is Amazon’s latest and most powerful Fire TV Stick, being 40% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K. That is, the apps start faster and navigation is more fluid.

But, as we have told you, the Fire TV 4K Max is not the only Fire TV Stick on offer. All Amazon devices prepared to turn your television into a Smart TV are on sale, including the most expensive and powerful of all: the Fire TV Cube. These are all your options:

There are many reasons why it is worth buying one of Amazon’s dongles, especially now that they are on sale: they have dropped in pricewhy include a remote control with built-in Alexabecause FireOS is faster than the OS on your television and because it will give it a new life.

And which one to choose? Good, he Fire TV 4K Max is the most recent, powerful and interestingsince it allows you to enjoy the best 4K resolution and is compatible with WiFi 6. But if you do not have devices compatible with those standards, it is better to opt for another of the dongles, since all of them are very worthwhile and serve the same purpose, although with some subtle differences between them.

And while you’re at it, take advantage of the offer to create an Amazon Prime account for 30 days free with no obligation. Not only will you receive your Fire TV Stick as soon as possible, but you will also be able to enjoy dozens of movies and series on Prime Video. What are you waiting for?

Other interesting articles:

Chromecast with Google TV or Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the “you’re more like mom or dad” to devour content Amazon Fire TV Stick: which is the best, how they differ and which one you should buy

And also

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more