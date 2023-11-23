Fires are increasing in frequency and danger in Europe. Although the majority of fires (96%) are caused by human actions, they are still aggravated by the increase in fire danger conditions due to climate changes.



According to the new report from the Joint Research Center (JRC) called “Forest Fires in Europe, Middle East and North Africa 2022“, in 2022 they were burned by fires almost 900,000 hectares of landof which around 365,000 came from Natura 2000 sites. 2022 is the second worst year – the worst was 2017 with 1.3 million hectares of land burned and over 130 deaths – since monitoring began through the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) in 2000.

The fires also had an impact on Natura 2000 network, the EU’s biodiversity reservoir, representing approximately 43% of the total burned area. According to the report, in 2022 the total area burned in Natura 2000 protected areas is highest in the last ten years.

Data for 2023 shows that fires have already burned approx 500,000 hectares of natural land in the EU. This includes the largest single fire (Alexandroupolis, Greece) recorded in the EU, with over 96,000 hectares burned. This year too there have been rampant fires, which are difficult to contain with traditional firefighting due to the high temperatures, intensity and speed. They were only brought under control when weather conditions improved, allowing firefighters to tackle the flames. Other critical fires in the EU occurred in Portugal, Spain, Italy and Greece.

The European Nature Restoration Law should help ensure the constant improvement of the adaptive capacity of European ecosystems, while the new proposed Forest Monitoring Law will hopefully lead to timely, accurate and comparable data on forests, enabling better prevention and fire preparedness.