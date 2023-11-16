Today we receive a small compilation of the news that has been confirmed today in this mobile application. These are the events that have been shared for Fire Emblem Heroes.

On this occasion, a preview of the new event focused on Nino which starts on November 17, 2023. Includes these characters:

Ginnungagap

Isadora

Harken

Attuned Nino

We already know that in Fire Emblem Heroes, the “special heroes” are unique and exclusive characters that are incorporated into the game during special events. These events often commemorate special occasions such as holidays or anniversaries, and feature heroes with specific themes related to those dates.

These special heroes stand out for their unique designs and abilities that differentiate them from the regular characters in the game. In addition, they often feature completely new illustrations and voices, making them something very special for players.

It is important to note that these special heroes in Fire Emblem Heroes are only available for a limited time. Once the event concludes, it can be difficult to get them back into the game. The arrival of special heroes is always exciting, as it represents a unique opportunity to obtain them.

