We once again receive a small compilation of the news that has been confirmed today in this mobile application. These are the events that have been shared for Fire Emblem Heroes.

On this occasion, a preview has been revealed about the arrival of new heroes with an image shown below. In the image, you can see the silhouette of two of these new characters that will be added soon. According to the message, it is mentioned that these characters They will have a ninja theme, which creates expectations about their identities. It will be interesting to stay tuned to find out who these additions will be and what new bonuses they will bring with them.

You have below the art offered by the owl Feh:

I’m here to deliver the latest info…stealthily, of course! According to my sources, Special Heroes clad in ninja garb and ready to perform flashy techniques will soon appear! I can’t wait to see who they are! There’s also a Log-In Bonus to celebrate their arrival. #FEHeroes pic.twitter.com/S6csvrNFjD — Fire Emblem Heroes (@FE_Heroes_EN) November 5, 2023

Remember that in Fire Emblem Heroes, the “special heroes” are unique and exclusive characters that are incorporated into the game during special events. These events often commemorate special occasions such as holidays or anniversaries, and feature heroes with specific themes related to those dates.

These special heroes stand out for their unique designs and abilities that differentiate them from the regular characters in the game. In addition, they often feature completely new illustrations and voices, making them something very special for players.

It is important to note that these special heroes in Fire Emblem Heroes are only available for a limited time. Once the event concludes, it can be difficult to get them back into the game. The arrival of special heroes is always exciting, as it represents a unique opportunity to obtain them. Stay tuned to find out who the next special heroes will be joining the game!

What do you think? Who do you think they are? You can share it in the comments.

