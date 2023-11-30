Fiorucci food company

Fiorucci, cuts coming to the Pomezia and Parma sausage factory

Il prosciutto it doesn’t pull anymore. She was already in the air, but now there corporate crisis has been confirmed: lo historic brand Italian Fiorucci triggered the procedure mobility per 216 workers. Already last August, when the company changed ownership from the Mexican multinational Sigma Foods At two funds, the German Navigator Group and the Irish White Park Capital, the atmosphere was not the best. Now, the two factories currently involved in the crisis are the Roman one Pomeziawith 200 redundancies, and that of Parma with 16 redundancies. The company’s management informed i labor unions of the renovation only four days Before. “The plan, we read in a company note, includes a series of actions aimed at the growth of Fiorucci both on the Italian and international marketsand, with a particular focus on key countries such as Germany, Austria, France and the United Kingdom. The goal is to achieve a 20% increase in turnover and above all a return to the average profitability of the sector”.

The news has alarmed the unions who have already asked for an urgent meeting with the company by December 1st. What is worrying is the use of contracting: the acronyms contest the figures of the recovery planwhich the company has set in 30 million in 6 years, compared to 9 million per year in savings obtained with the dismissal of workers alone. The same Monday 27 November, at the factory Pomeziawere held assemblies and pickets. “The company, we read in a joint note from Flai-Cgil, Fai-Cisl and Uila-Uilincompletely represented the actions it intends to implement to relaunch production and increase Fiorucci’s market shares in Italy and abroad, with the aim of reversing a negative trend that has continued for over a decade”.

The company’s reaction was immediate. “The initiatives we take today,” he said Claudius Rustioni CEO of Fiorucci Spam, they aim to ensure that the history of the group continues, that the factories remain in Italy and continue to generate well-being in their reference territory. The actions we have planned are essential and can no longer be postponed if we want safeguard the future of the company. Thanks to the new financing, the company currently has no debt positions and has sufficient liquidity to guarantee operational continuity and payments. We will focus on the automation and modernization of plants, onacquisition of distributors and retail chains in Northern Italy and abroad and on workplace safety and hygiene to protect both our employees and end customers”.

