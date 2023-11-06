The midfielder, with his first goal on his only real occasion, gave the Bianconeri the points needed to stay -2 behind the leaders

From our correspondent Filippo Cornacchia

November 5 – MILAN

A blaze from Miretti after ten minutes gives Juventus a very heavy victory at Fiorentina. On points – and above all on the counting of crosses and territorial dominance, the Viola could also have won. But the Bianconeri scored at the start and then raised the wall, which also proved unbreakable against the Franchi. The Lady has not conceded a goal in six matches and of the six conceded, four all came on 23 September (Sassuolo-Juve 4-2). From that moment Szczesny raised the shutter and the Lady took off at full speed. With the three points from Florence, Juventus remains second and two points behind Inter. And after the break (26 November) there will be the Italian derby-scudetto. Fiorentina can console themselves with their play and spirit, but now they have three consecutive defeats in the league: Empoli, Lazio and Juventus.

MIRETTI FLAME

Italian starts with Beltran assisted by the offensive trio Gonzalez-Barak-Kouame. While Allegri confirms Kean at the center of the attack paired with Chiesa, his first as an opponent at Franchi three years after the Juventus transfer. Juventus started strong and in the first burst, started by Rabiot and finished by Kostic, they surprised Fiorentina (Parisi first and Quarta then fell asleep) and took the lead with an unexpected player: Fabio Miretti. Curse over for the Juventus midfielder, who after 57 appearances in the first team comes out on top. Thus, after just ten minutes, the match is channeled onto the tracks favored by Juventus. Fiorentina, having taken the blow, takes control of the game and tries to give a shock led by Gonzalez. A sort of target shooting/cross begins. Where the Viola’s inaccuracy and bad luck ends, the skill of the Juventus wall begins, with Szczesny being decisive on at least two occasions: first a great reflex on Gonzalez and then an excellent response on Biraghi’s free kick.

JUVE WALL

The second half is a sort of carbon copy of the first. The Italian changes men and ammunition (in Nzola and Bonaventura) and increasingly controls the game: continuous crosses and conclusions, few real dangers. But if Juventus has not conceded a goal since September 23rd – and since the defeat at Sassuolo – it cannot be a coincidence. The defense and the defensive phase – led to perfection by Szczesny and the Gatti-Bremer-Rugani trio – also held up against the Viola siege. Perfect area protection and little real risk in the shot. The impression is that we could have played for another two hours without seeing any goals. In the end, the only real thrills of the second half were those experienced by Chiesa and Vlahovic, the former greats, who were overwhelmed by Franchi’s whistles at the time of the substitution.

November 5, 2023 (modified November 6, 2023 | 00:57)

