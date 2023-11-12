Beautiful derby with lots of var: Bonaventura opens, Zirkzee responds with a penalty, then Nico decides again from the spot. The rossoblù hadn’t lost since the championship opener

Fiorentina returns to victory (after 3 defeats in a row) in the championship and Bologna loses their first match after ten useful results in a row: the result of a crazy match – with a goal disallowed, two VAR reviews, two penalties given and one removed – this is it. And the Viola of Italiano overtake the Rossoblù in the standings in a decidedly heated, intense, very rough Apennine derby, always played and also involving controversies (for example the celebration under Fiesole by Zirkzee, who later apologised) and contrasts strong. A beautiful goal from Bonaventura opened the match, Zirkzee’s penalty momentarily impacted it, Bologna came close to escaping (Orsolini’s goal was disallowed for offside at the end of the first half) but then it was Fiorentina who took advantage of the withholding of Kristiansen’s shirt in Ikonè scoring the final 2-1 penalty with Nico Gonzalez.

Italiano puts the Duncan-Arthur pair as banks and Bonaventura as a sub forward compared to Nzola. Motta chooses Kristiansen in place of Lykogiannis and sets up the announced lineup for the rest. The first quarter of an hour is about study and approach, with the Zirkzee-Quarta duel catching the attention, a shot from Nico Gonzalez saved comfortably by Skorupski and then here is the purple blaze: truly wonderful action, first-time and at speed , Nzola supports Bonaventura who turns in the area and – barely covered by Kristiansen – puts the ball in the seven, an uncatchable thing for Skorupski in the 17th minute. The 3000 Bolognese fans accentuate the will of Bologna who dribble much more than Fiorentina but the conclusion comes (both out) with Orsolini in the 18th minute and a header with Ferguson who collects a nice cross from the right from Posch and touches the Terracciano post.

Bologna tries to react as best as possible and, with the action not finished, Paterna calls Maresca to the Var for a previous situation in the area: the video highlights that, jumping with Calafiori, Parisi has his arm high and wide. Review and penalty for Bologna: before the shot, Biraghi and Saelemaekers argue, then Zirkzee makes it 1-1 from the spot and celebrates with the machine gun mark at Batistuta (he had already done it other times but it’s not the right historical period…) below Fiesole. The atmosphere inevitably flares up: then Biraghi explains to Zirkzee that it would not have been appropriate to rejoice like this under the purple curve and the Dutchman raises his hand in apology. Fiorentina asks for a penalty but Calafiori hits the ball with his arm but attached to his torso, while the first yellow card is issued: it is for Saelemaekers who, trying to avoid Parisi, touches him with his hand to his face. Italian asks for red but stays yellow, correctly. Bologna is also close to doubling the lead: an error by Milenkovic gives Saelemaekers the advantage but Terracciano saves.

burst of emotions

Then, in a match in which nothing is missing (warning sparks between Aebischer and Bonaventura) Bologna takes the lead: first action between Zirkzee, Ferguson and Orsolini, with a left-footed shot from the right wing that bends Terracciano. Excellent action, thirty seconds and the SAOT (semi-automatic offside) cancels due to the goal scorer’s offside position. In the second half Italiano puts on Ikone and Ranieri, removing Parisi and Nzola while Motta starts again with the same eleven: two minutes pass and Fiorentina takes the lead again with a penalty awarded by Kristiansen who clearly pulls Ikone’s shirt. Nico Gonzalez converts and it’s 2-1 for Viola. Reversal and there is a situation for which Maresca is called back to the VAR, minute 18: there is contact in the area between Saelemaekers and Arthur, initially it seems the Belgian is offside but it is not, so Maresca awards the penalty; the referee is “invited” to go to the video and notices Saelemaekers’ strike and also the viola’s tackle. No penalty, we continue but Paterna (var, in fact) stands out almost as the protagonist. Nico comes close to scoring but misses the lob in the 36th minute, Motta puts Van Hooijdonk in place of Zirkzee, and in the 42nd minute Ferguson tries: Terracciano saves. Maresca (rewatchable match, his) gives six minutes of added time but the result is that Fiorentina returns to victory after three knockouts in a row and Bologna closes their unbeaten streak with ten consecutive useful results.

