The young defender fought hard against Juve, but Miretti’s goal was born from his mistake, confirming the Viola’s deficiencies in that role: Dodo and Kayode are out, ditto Pierozzi

Ilaria Masini

7 November – FLORENCE

Fabiano Parisi, generous and (almost) perfect even as a right back. But the error on Miretti’s goal has rekindled the spotlight in Florence on the very short blanket in that role, with the imagination already flying in the January transfer window. The former Empoli player should give his best on the left and alternate with Biraghi in that area of ​​the pitch but instead he is forced to adapt because Vincenzo Italiano has a total void on the right: Dodo will not be there at least until April, Kayode has been injured since October 26th (certainly out on Thursday in the Conference, probably also next Sunday against Bologna) and Niccoló Pierozzi also withdrew from Juventus and is now to be evaluated. Still less than two months, then the January transfer window, even if the Viola so far deny interventions in that role. “If anything, we will carry out operations in other departments, but not for a right back” said the management.

January resource

Parisi was used in Rome against Lazio and at home against Juventus. The alternatives are Ranieri, Quarta and the young Comuzzo who however are centre-backs and not right-backs. The revelation since the beginning of the year is the 19-year-old Kayode but it is clear that, between the championship and the Cups, he cannot make a tour de force until May and here comes Niccoló Pierozzi, whose physical condition, however, has fluctuated from start of this season. This is why the winter market becomes a great opportunity.

backfire

The name of Emil Holm from Spezia has also been linked to Fiorentina in the past and he is now finding little space at Atalanta, where he is on loan with the right to buy. However, other profiles that had circulated in recent transfer sessions such as Gendrey and Baschirotto of Lecce, not to mention Diogo Dalot of United, are currently impossible. Fiorentina will have no shortage of other ideas and solutions to extend Vincenzo Italiano’s squad and give broad scope to his choices.

November 7, 2023 (changed November 7, 2023 | 11:06)

