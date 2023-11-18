Italiano is asking for a new offensive threat in Brekalo, Kouame, Ikoné and Sottil

Ilaria Masini

November 17th – 1.07pm – Florence

Beyond Nico, there’s more. Vincenzo Italiano has four other external attackers in his squad from whom he is asking for a new offensive threat capable of turning into goals. For now in Serie A, for their part, they have only achieved two goals overall. In detail, Brekalo and Kouame have 8 appearances and a goal each, respectively in Naples and against Atalanta, while Ikoné and Sottil have had 6 opportunities and have never scored in the league since the start of the season, perhaps also due to the minor time available.

FIGHT ON THE LEFT

—

And if the right side is fixed thanks to Gonzalez (11 appearances and 6 goals in Serie A against Genoa, Lecce, Frosinone, Cagliari, Napoli, Bologna), on the other side the coach is constantly looking for new strategies, after having systematically alternating Brekalo, Koaume and Sottil who have not yet managed to secure a starting role. The most complex issue concerns Ikoné who doesn’t like playing on the left and thus becomes an alternative to Nico who is nevertheless almost untouchable. And so for the Frenchman finding space becomes complex. In Rome against Lazio, the Italian deployed the Frenchman on the right, marrying the Argentinian on the left, an area in which he actually plays with the Albiceleste jersey, but which in purple seems to bear less fruit.

challenge for a place

—

For the other three it is a continuous search for the best solution: Brekalo was a starter with Genoa, Atalanta, Cagliari, Napoli and Empoli, Sottil with Lecce and at Frosinone, finally Kouame away against Inter, in Udine, with Juventus and Bologna. For the Ivorian, who also adapts to the role of center forward if necessary, the goal came with Atlanta as a substitute in place of Gonzalez. These days at the sports centre, the coach is waiting for answers also because, apart from Kouame who is busy with the national team, the others are eager to show off themselves in view of the match at San Siro against Milan.

