The ultras had asked for the match to be postponed due to the bad weather that hit Tuscany

Gesture of protest by the ultras of the Fiesole curve of Fiorentina: they have announced that they will desert tomorrow’s match against Juventus after having unsuccessfully requested the postponement out of solidarity with the victims of the bad weather. “The Curva Fiesole, given the decision to play the match regularly, will not be present in the stands. There is nothing to celebrate. Giving a signal against this injustice is an act that comes from our feelings but also from our reason”, yes reads in the post published on social media.