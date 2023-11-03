The Viola ultras propose stopping the Serie A match due to bad weather, but the mayor Nardella does not confirm: “The situation will be monitored, the forecasts are not good”

“In a clear, decisive and categorical manner, the Curva Fiesole asks that the match be postponed, that the energy and resources be dedicated exclusively to our people in difficulty and not to hold a sporting event”. This is the position of the Viola ultras, who with a statement officially ask for a stop to Fiorentina-Juventus scheduled for Sunday 5 November at 8.45pm. “A part of our city is completely on its knees – continues the Curva -, houses destroyed, lives shattered and while it continues to rain we think of playing Sunday’s match as if nothing had happened. (…) We demand respect for the victims, for their families, for those who lost everything in a few hours and still find themselves abandoned, without electricity or gas, surrounded by water”

Although the situation in Tuscany is critical due to the damage caused by bad weather, as things stand now Fiorentina-Juventus will be played as per the Serie A calendar. The mayor of Florence himself, Dario Nardella, confirms this: “We are working tirelessly , but if it were to rain again over the weekend, rescue operations would become difficult. Unfortunately the weather forecast does not look good. Fiorentina-Juventus? The match is not expected to be postponed as of today, but the situation will be monitored from here see you in the next few hours.” Inevitable updates will clarify the situation on Saturday.