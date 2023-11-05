Italiano’s team focuses on ball possession, Allegri’s doesn’t, but shoots more…

Juve spent Sunday -5 behind Inter and tonight in Florence they have no choice: just win, otherwise they will lose the lead of the league leaders. A draw, with relative minus four, would not change the scenario much, the championship would be faced with the first attempt to gain an advantage, an almost escape. Fiorentina and Juve are opposite teams in terms of play and constitution.

Two facts describe the technical-strategic antagonism between today’s duelists. After 10 days, the eleventh is underway and we are not counting it, Fiorentina is second in the ball possession rankings, with a match average of 32 minutes and 48 seconds, behind Napoli with 32’51”. The viola three seconds behind, almost a tie. Juve floats in tenth place, with 29’04”. After 10 days, Juve is third in shots – both on target and off target – with 154 shots, behind Napoli (204) and Inter (173). Here Fiorentina is floundering in 14th position, with 119 shots. 35 less than the Juventus players. Possession is not an indicator of an absolutely good game, but if you keep the ball for a long time and finish little, an imbalance is created between project and reality. Italiano must shorten the disproportion, if he doesn’t want the team to get depressed and think that it’s not worth controlling the ball. Allegri doesn’t have these problems and can use the favorable number on shots to rebuke his detractors: who said that to attack you have to recite a litany of passes.

Fiorentina scored two more goals than Juve, 18 against 16, but conceded more than double, 14 against 6. This macro-figure contains the difference in attitudes, the purple one being proactive to the point of masochism, conservative to the point of cynicism the black and white one. Unless the two defeats in a row in the league, against Empoli and Lazio, suggest more prudent flight plans for Italiano, tonight’s plot seems obvious. Fiorentina on the attack and Juve locked in ready to restart. It must be recognized, however, that here and there, patchy, Juve tries to vary its score, perhaps based on the consistency of the opponent. It happened in Udine, in August on the first matchday. It happened again a week ago at the Stadium against Verona, when the Allegrians took possession of the ball, partly out of constraint and partly by choice of Hellas, determined to preserve the 0-0. Let’s exclude the possibility that tonight at the Franchi Juventus tries to be predominant, Fiorentina is not Verona, and the Lady will let them do their best to spread out on the counterattack, but an action like the one seen against Verona, Locatelli for McKennie on the right, low cross and Chiesa’s shot without fail rejected by Faraoni, confirmed how the quality of ball circulation is growing. Italiano’s analysts certainly noticed this.

Juve dealing with the Arthur paradox. He sold the Brazilian on a costly loan to Fiorentina, paid him a large part of the multi-million dollar salary and Arthur became the sorter of the Italian’s game, with a percentage of 92 percent in terms of passing accuracy. Fiorentina have revived a player who had slipped to the sidelines in Turin. We imagine that getting in the way of Arthur’s weaving is one of Allegri’s priorities. To do what? To run away on the counterattack. The ball stolen from Arthur – even if it is not easy to take it away from him – could be a starting point for Juve, a way to start Rabiot’s incursion or Chiesa’s run. In the context of a speculative game, it is necessary to solicit those who know how to “snatch”.

Who would a defeat hurt the most? For Fiorentina it would be the third in a row and would undermine the many certainties sublimated with the victory in Naples almost a month ago. Fiorentina needs the victory to get back into the Champions League race. Juve is not obliged to win the scudetto, the favorites’ suit is tailor-made for Inter, but they must remain in the wake of the league leaders, at minus three, to keep them within reach in view of the direct clash on 26 November. Fiorentina-Juve this evening resembles a play-off, whoever loses will discover a lost thread

