The government of Finland has announced that from midnight on Wednesday it will close the last open border crossing with Russia for two weeks, following a sharp and sudden increase in the influx of people migrating from third countries using Russia as a transit country to then arrive in Finland and apply for asylum. According to Finland, this sharp increase in migrants at its borders is an operation organized by Russia for two reasons: to destabilize the Finnish government and as retaliation against Finland’s decision to join NATO.

From August to today, around 1,000 asylum seekers from third countries have entered Finland via the border crossings with Russia, including Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. Of these thousand, however, more than 900 entered in November alone, a sudden increase that the Finnish government claims was orchestrated by Russia.

For this reason, starting from mid-November, Finland gradually began to close the crossings of the long border it shares with Russia, which are eight in total: first it closed the southernmost ones, the most accessible, then it gradually rising until only the Raja-Jooseppi gap is left open, in Lapland, in the far north, where temperatures are permanently below zero and will reach -15 °C in the next few days. From Wednesday, that last gate will also remain closed for two weeks.

Petteri Orpo, the Finnish prime minister, said he had taken the decision to temporarily close the last border crossing after receiving “new information” which would confirm Russia’s responsibility for the increase in migrants. The Finnish government recognizes that the numbers of people arriving are rather limited, but maintains that it is necessary to stop what it sees as a destabilization operation by Russia: “The phenomenon we are witnessing at the border in recent weeks must be stopped,” he said. said Orpo at a press conference. «The issue does not just concern the number of arrivals but the phenomenon itself. It’s about Russia’s attempts to influence and this is something we cannot accept.”

Until recently, Finnish and Russian border guards collaborated to control the border. The people who crossed it, from both directions, were screened by both sides and there was a certain collaboration to avoid the passage of foreign and undocumented people. After the start of the war in Ukraine, and especially after Finland’s decision to join NATO, things changed, at least according to what Finnish officials told various media.

Speaking to the BBC Matti Pitkaniitty, a colonel in the Finnish border guard, said there was evidence that Russian government officials were helping migrants reach border crossings into Finland and pushing them into the country. Some Finnish media have claimed that Russia is offering temporary visas to citizens of African countries, to get them to Russia and then push them to Finland. However, there is no reliable confirmation on this, and the Finnish authorities have made no mention of it.

However, a similar thing had already happened last year when Belarus (a very close ally of Russia) had pushed thousands of asylum seekers specially brought in on temporary visas towards the border with Poland, causing a huge crisis.

In recent days, Frontex, the European border security agency, has also announced that it will send dozens of agents and vehicles to Finland to strengthen security at the border with Russia.

Now that all border crossings are closed, there is effectively no way for migrants in Russia to reach Finland. The government has said that it is still possible to apply for asylum for those arriving by plane or ship, but in reality this possibility does not exist, because there are no active passenger connections between Russia and Finland. Because of this, members of some human rights groups fear that migrants will be pushed to try to cross the border not through official gates but through the large forests that cover the region. Pia Lindfors, director of the Finnish Refugee Advice Centre, told the BBC: “With winter coming, it could become very dangerous.”