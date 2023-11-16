The Finnish government has said it will close four busy border crossings with Russia to limit the entry of asylum seekers into its territory. He then accused the Russian government of facilitating the entry of migrants into Finnish territory, as an instrument of pressure and retaliation for its decision to join NATO, the military alliance that includes a large part of Western countries, whose expansion is considered very negatively by Russia. The Finnish government had already accused Russia of facilitating the entry of irregular migrants into its territory a few days ago.

The four crossings are Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala, and will remain closed from Saturday until next February. This week, 174 people entered Finland without the necessary documents to enter the country, such as visas or passports. It is a much higher number than usual: from January to October there were 117. Although the number of asylum seekers remains low compared to that of other European countries, Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said she had “information and indications” that the increase in arrivals was “orchestrated”. According to Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, undocumented people are usually stopped at internal checkpoints in Russia, but now Russian authorities are letting them go to the border even without the necessary documentation.