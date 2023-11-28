Finland has announced that starting Thursday it will close all border crossings with Russia for at least two weeks, until December 13, with the aim of reducing the number of asylum seekers arriving in the country. In recent weeks, Finland had already closed all the crossings except one, that of Raja-Jooseppi, in the far north of the country. Following the complete closure of border crossings, only freight trains will be able to continue to transit between the two countries by land.

According to Finland, which shares a 1,340 kilometer border with Russia, the Russian government is encouraging the entry of asylum seekers into Finnish territory as retaliation for Finland’s decision to join NATO, the military alliance that includes a large part of Western countries. Russia has denied the accusations.

Since the beginning of November, around 900 asylum seekers have entered the country, mainly from Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. The Finnish government has said asylum seekers will still be able to enter the country by sea or air travel.